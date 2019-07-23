Osmania University Releases Degree, Post Graduate Results

Candidates maycheck the Osmaina University results using their hall ticket number.

Osmania University result 2019: Osmania University has released results for various exams held in February, April and May months this year. The Osmania University results have been released for degree courses, L.L.M and M.A Languages courses. The OU results or Osmania University results can be accessed from the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates may check the result from the official website using their hall ticket number. Degree results have been declared for Bachelor of Arts (B.A) CBCS May exams and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) CBCS May exams yesterday.

Osmania University result 2019: Direct links here

Check your Osmania University result from the direct links provided here:

MA(LANGUAGES) APRIL-2019 results declared on July 23, 2019

LLM Feb-2019 results declared on July 23, 2019

B.Sc (CBCS) May-2019 results declared on July 22, 2019

BA (CBCS) May-2019 results declared on July 22, 2019

Osmania University result 2019: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their Osmania results from the official website:

Step One : Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.