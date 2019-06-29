Osmania University Declares Undergraduate (YWS) Result

Osmania University undergraduate result is available on the official website osmania.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 29, 2019 16:15 IST
Osmania University Declares Undergraduate (YWS) Result

OU Result, Osmania University Result: Check Here


New Delhi: 

Osmania University (OU) has declared the exam results for the undergraduate courses held in April. The YWS result is available on the official website of the university. YWS exam is the year wise scheme exam. The said result is released for backlog students which was held in April. Students who took the exam can now check their result online. Results have been declared for B.Com (CDE), BBA, BA (CDE), BSc (Vocational), BSc, BCom (Vocational), BCom (Hons), BCom, BBA (Regular), BBA (CDE), BA (Vocational) and BA courses.

Click here to check result

How to check Osmania University undergraduate course result?

  • Go to the official website osmania.ac.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Click on the respective link of the course
  • Enter the roll number
  • Download the result copy

