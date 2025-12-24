Only Two Months Left For CBSE Exams? Follow These Steps To Score Good Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin on February 17, which means less than two months are left for the exams. As the time approaches, students are under constant pressure. However, with a better schedule, time can be used wisely, allowing students to study smartly instead of spending long hours learning.

The first thing to do is to have a clear idea of the syllabus and the exam pattern. Get the latest CBSE syllabus and mark what you know well, what needs to be revised, and what you find difficult. Such an understanding reduces the stress level and saves time. Moreover, it pays to focus on chapters having more weightage and frequently asked topics.

The second step is to create a daily timetable that is achievable. The quality of the work is more important than the quantity. One should study in short, focused sessions and take small breaks between them. Also, every days study should include revision is what converts the effort put in into marks gained.

The third step is to work on writing answers. Many students know the material but still, they lose marks because of poor presentation or incomplete answers. Thus, one should practice question papers and sample papers in a timed manner. This will help in improving speed, attaining better handwriting, and increasing confidence. After evaluating your answers, look for the errors that you have repeated and rectify them.

Fourthly, strengthen your fundamentals instead of striving for perfection. It is more beneficial to be strong in most chapters rather than perfect in a few. Resolve your doubts and seek help from teachers and friends. Dont keep your doubts waiting till the last week.

Fifthly, look after your health and mindset. Sleep well, eat good food and do not indulge in late, night cramming every day. A fresh mind retains better. Distance yourself from panic talks and comparisons.