Skill India Opens Applications For 7 Free Foreign Language Internships

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is inviting applications for data science, business analytics, financial reporting and other professional programmes internships. This would help students learn practical skills and improve their knowledge in different fields.

These internships include both free and paid internship options and typically last one to three months. Students who have completed Class 10, Class 12, undergraduate, or postgraduate studies are eligible for these programs.

1. Financial Reporting Internship

Duration: 1 month (Online)

Eligibility: Students interested in finance and accounting

Key learning areas: Preparation of financial statements, Balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements and Understanding accounting standards such as GAAP and IFRS

2. Data Science with Python Internship

Duration: 1 month (Online)

Eligibility: Class 10, Class 12, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate students

Key learning areas: Python programming for data science, Data cleaning and data visualization and Hands-on experience with real-world projects

3, Business Analytics with R Internship

Duration: 1 month (Online)

Eligibility: Class 10, Class 12, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate students

Key learning areas: Business analytics using R and Data cleaning and transformation and Practical application of statistical analysis

4. HR Business Partner Internship

Duration: 1 month

Eligibility: Class 10, Class 12, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate students

Key learning areas: Talent management and workforce development, HR's role in organizational development and Aligning HR strategies with business goals

5. Digital Marketing PRO Apprenticeship

Duration: 1 month

Eligibility: Class 10, Class 12, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate students

Key learning areas: SEO and SEM, Social media and email marketing and Working on real-world digital marketing campaigns

There are many other internships programmes and to check them in detail, students can visit the official website. All of these internship programs provide students with the opportunity to acquire essential industry-relevant skills and practical experience early in their educational journey.