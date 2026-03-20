Only 29% Of Noida Schools Achieve NIPUN Status, Ghaziabad Records Sharp Decline

Government schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have shown a significant decline in performance in the NIPUN Assessment 2026, highlighting gaps in foundational learning despite ongoing efforts and substantial budget allocations to improve school education.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, only 123 out of 420 government schools qualified for NIPUN status, accounting for 29%, according to the annual report. The district has been ranked 70th in the state. This represents a sharp drop from last year, when 330 of 378 schools had met the benchmark for foundational literacy and numeracy among students in Classes 1 to 4.

Block-level data shows uneven performance across the district. In Bisrakh, only 19 of 117 schools qualified, while in Jewar, 15 of 93 schools achieved NIPUN status, with pass rates around 16%. In comparison, Dadri and Dankaur performed relatively better, with 49 of 96 schools (51%) and 40 of 114 schools (35%) qualifying, respectively.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, performance remains a concern. Out of 365 schools assessed, only 65 qualified for NIPUN status, placing the district 65th in the state rankings. Around 300 schools did not meet the benchmark.

The district has experienced fluctuating results in recent years. In 2023-24, 93 schools achieved NIPUN status. This rose to 223 out of 310 schools in 2024-25 but fell sharply this year to 65 out of 365. Even PM SHRI schools in Ghaziabad failed to maintain previous performance levels, with most institutions falling short of required standards.

Teachers have raised concerns about the assessment process, citing duties related to survey work and technical issues during the examination period as possible reasons for the decline. Some have indicated that objections may be filed regarding the results.

Teachers told Dainik Jagran that the released NIPUN assessment results do not reflect the actual quality of education in the district. Schools that performed well in previous years have shown a decline this year.

Amit Goswami, Metro President of the Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association, told the newspaper that the deployment of teachers on survey-related duties (SIR) affected the assessment results. "Teachers were continuously engaged in SIR duties before and during the examination. Additionally, technical issues influenced the results. In several schools, students performed well in front of teachers, but the outcomes did not match expectations. Objections regarding the results will be filed," he said.

Basic Education Officer OP Yadav said that most schools in the district narrowly missed full NIPUN compliance. "Overall, 65% of students in the district have achieved NIPUN status. Meetings with block education officers have been held to review the results and strategise improvements at the school and student level," he added.