NTA CMAT Result 2019 Released @ Ntacmat.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NTA CMAT result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has published the NTA CMAT result on the official website of the exam which is being held as an entrance test for admission to Post Graduate management courses in the country. The NTA CMAT result is available on the website, ntacmat.nic.in. The NTA, a newly-formed agency under the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD for organising academic and recruitment eligibility cum entrance tests, had conducted the CMAT 2019 exam in 84 Cities in 25 States/UTs on January 28, 2019 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 64,582 registered candidates.

The CMAT of 191 candidates of Kashmir region was conducted on January 29 at the three Centres of Srinagar on the request of the Local Administration on account of inclement weather.

NTA CMAT result 2019: How to check

Click on this links given here:

CMAT result 2019 direct link: Login through Application Number and Password

CMAT result 2019 direct link: Login through Application Number and Date of Birth

Follow the steps given here to check your CMAT result 2019:

Step 1 : Go to the official website of CMAT exam, ntacmat.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3 : On the next page, choose any of the result window given there

Step 4 : On the next page, enter your registration details

Step 5 : Submit and check your results

CMAT 2019 score

The CMAT 2019 result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys.

No grievance with regard to answer key after declaration of CMAT result 2019 will be entertained, according to the official notification.

"The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CMAT-2019. No score card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their score cards from the website: www.ntacmat.nic.in only. There shall be no provision for re-valuation/re-checking of the Score," the notification said.

"No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an examination conducting body and will provide CMAT Score 2019. The NTA does not collect the information regarding total number of seats available in the institutions and reservation criteria followed by the institutions," it added.

