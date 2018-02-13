CMAT 2018 Results To Be Declared Soon @ Aicte-cmat.in; Check Details Here Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 results will be released on the official website hosted by AICTE on February 15.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CMAT 2018 results will be released on the official website hosted by AICTE on February 15. New Delhi: CMAT 2018 results will be declared soon. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 results will be released on the official website hosted by AICTE on February 15.



Accoding to a notification posted on the CMAT website, result will be declared on February 15, 2018 after 17.00 hrs.



Before this, students who appeared for CMAT 2018 were given chance to

The candidates who have appeared for the CMAT 2018 exam check their results following these steps given here:



Step One: Go to the official website of CMAT

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter required details

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Check your results



The exam was conducted online and there were four sections in the exam paper - Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness.



