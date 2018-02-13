CMAT 2018 Results To Be Declared Soon @ Aicte-cmat.in; Check Details Here

CMAT 2018 results will be released on the official website hosted by AICTE on February 15.
CMAT 2018 results will be declared soon. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 results will be released on the official website hosted by AICTE on February 15. CMAT is held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
as a national level entrance examination which facilitates institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all management programs. The AICTE CMAT 2018 exam registration was held online on January 20 this year. The CMAT 2018 scores are accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions.
Accoding to a notification posted on the CMAT website, result will be declared on February 15, 2018 after 17.00 hrs.
Before this, students who appeared for CMAT 2018 were given chance to submit their objections
on the questions. The objection tracker was available till January 27, 2018.
The candidates who have appeared for the CMAT 2018 exam check their results following these steps given here:
Step One: Go to the official website of CMAT
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter required details
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Check your results
The exam was conducted online and there were four sections in the exam paper - Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness.
