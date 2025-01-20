CMAT 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

CMAT 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to management courses at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated institutions. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 25.

Recently, the NTA has released the examination city slips.

CMAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2025 exam pattern comprises five sections, each with 20 questions: Quant & DI, Logical Reasoning, VARC, General Knowledge, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The exam will consist of 100 questions with a total of 100 marks and will be held for three hours.

CMAT 2025: Marking Scheme

Each question carries 4 marks, with 1 mark deducted for every incorrect answer. Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks. Candidates must select one correct option to respond to a question. If the Answer Key is challenged and revised, marks will be awarded based on the updated key. In cases where multiple correct options are identified, marks will be awarded accordingly. If a question is removed due to a technical issue, all candidates will receive full marks for that question, regardless of whether they attempted it.

CMAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria



To be eligible for CMAT 2025, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in any field. Final-year students awaiting results before the start of the 2025-26 academic year may also apply. Candidates must be Indian citizens, and there is no age limit for appearing in the examination.