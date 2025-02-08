CMAT Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

CMAT Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the result for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can check the results by visiting the official website once they are released.

CMAT is conducted for admission to management courses at institutions affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The examination was held on January 25 and lasted three hours. The medium of the examination was English.

Steps To Check CMAT 2025 Result

Step 1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Step 2. On the homepage, open the result link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check and download the result

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference



Marking Scheme

Each question carries 4 marks

Candidates will earn 4 marks for every correct answer

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer

Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks

Candidates must select one correct option to respond to a question

If the answer key is challenged and revised, candidates will receive marks based on the updated key

If multiple correct options are identified, marks will be awarded accordingly

If a question is removed due to a technical issue, all candidates will receive full marks for that question, regardless of whether they attempted it



