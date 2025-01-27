CMAT 2025 Answer Keys To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The examination was held on January 25 and lasted three hours.
CMAT 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer keys for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can check the answer keys by visiting the official website once they are released.
CMAT is conducted for admission to management courses at institutions affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The examination was held on January 25 and lasted three hours. The medium of the examination was English.
Steps To Check CMAT 2025 Answer Key
- Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
- On the homepage, open the provisional answer key link
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Enter your login details
- Check and download the answer keys
- Take a hard copy for future reference
Marking Scheme
- Each question carries 4 marks
- Candidates will earn 4 marks for every correct answer
- 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer
- Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks
- Candidates must select one correct option to respond to a question
- If the answer key is challenged and revised, candidates will receive marks based on the updated key
- If multiple correct options are identified, marks will be awarded accordingly
- If a question is removed due to a technical issue, all candidates will receive full marks for that question, regardless of whether they attempted it
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in any field
- Final-year students with a Bachelor's degree whose results are expected before the start of the 2025-26 academic year may also apply
- Candidates must be Indian citizens
- There is no age limit for appearing in CMAT 2025