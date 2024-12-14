CMAT 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Important Details Inside

CMAT 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application submission deadline for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications until December 25, 2024, at 9.50pm. The deadline for paying the application fee is 11.50pm on the same day.

As per the revised schedule, the CMAT 2025 application correction window will open on December 26, 2024, and close on December 27, 2024. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

CMAT 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website.

Click on the 'Registration link for CMAT 2025' on the homepage.

Select 'New Registration' and provide the required details.

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.

Enter your personal and academic details.

Upload the necessary documents, including a passport-size photo, signature, and other required files.

Pay the application fee and submit the form to complete the process.

Important Dates

Extended registration deadline: December 25, 2024 (9.50pm)

Fee payment deadline: December 25, 2024 (11.50pm)

Application correction window: December 26-27, 2024

CMAT 2025 exam date: January 25, 2025

Application Fee Details

General (Male): Rs 2,500

Female/Reserved/Transgender: Rs 1,250

The CMAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to management programs offered by participating institutions across India. While registrations for CMAT typically occur between February and March, the application process began earlier this year on November 14, 2024.

For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification or visit the NTA's website at exams.nta.ac.in.