CMAT 2025: Registration Underway, Check Eligibility, Deadline, Marking Scheme

CMAT 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to management courses at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated institutions. The examination, scheduled to be held on January 25, will be three hours long, with the medium of examination being English.

CMAT 2025: Important Dates

The application process began on November 14 with a deadline set for December 13. The last date to pay the exam fee is December 14. The application correction window will open on December 15 and close on December 17. The examination city slips will be released in January 2025.

CMAT 2025: Admit Card

The admit cards for the exam will be released on January 20, 2025.

CMAT 2025: Marking Scheme

Each question carries 4 marks.

Candidates will earn 4 marks for every correct answer.

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Unanswered or unattempted questions will receive no marks.

To respond to a question, candidates must select one correct option.

If the Answer Key is challenged and revised, candidates will only receive marks for answers that align with the updated key.

If multiple correct options are identified, marks will be awarded accordingly.

If a question is removed due to a technical issue, all candidates will be awarded full marks for that question, regardless of whether they attempted it.

CMAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria