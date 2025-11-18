CMAT 2026: Registration Window Deadline Extended, Check Here

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. The last date to fill the application form has been extended to November 24, 2025 (11:50 pm) from the earlier date of November 17, 2025. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the agency - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Fees can be submitted by November 25, 2025 (11:50 pm) and changes can be made between November 26 and November 28, 2025. The CMAT is a national-level entrance examination through which students can take admission into management programmes in the country.

CMAT 2026 Application: How To Apply For CMAT 2026?

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepgae, click on "Registration For CMAT 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Click on "New Registration" and fill in the required details.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

CMAT 2026 Exam Details, Fees

The application fee for general category male candidates is Rs 2,500. Females and those belonging to the reserved categories (Gen-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwD/PwBD, and third gender) are required to pay Rs 1,250.

CMAT 2026 will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be conducted to assess skills in Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Candidates with queries can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in. For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official CMAT website.