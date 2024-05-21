CMAT 2024: Answer Key To Be Released Soon For Common Management Admission Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their answer key on the official website of NTA by using their login details. The exam was held on May 15, 2024.

After the release of the CMAT 2024 answer key and response sheet, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores in the exam. The students will also be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The CMAT 2024 final answer key will be issued after the expert panel will review the objections received against the provisional answer key.

CMAT 2024 result will be released as percentile after the declaration of the final scores.

The CMAT question paper was divided into five sections and carried a total of 100 marks. As per the CMAT 2024 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect responses. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

CMAT-2024 will be conducted by NTA as three hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The exam is conducted for admission to the management courses. The participating institutes of CMAT-2024 are the institutions which will be accepting the CMAT score.

