CMAT 2024 On May 15: Check Key Guidelines And What You're Allowed To Carry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) on Wednesday, May 15. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second between 3pm and 6pm.

To enter the exam centres, students must carry their admit cards.

Those who have not yet downloaded admit cards, can obtain them from the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. They will need to enter their application number, password, and security pin to download the hall tickets.

CMAT 2024: Paper format and pattern

The CMAT will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for three hours.

The question paper will consist of five sections: quantitative technique and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Each of the five sections will contain 20 questions, each worth 80 marks, totaling 400 marks. The question paper will be in English.

CMAT 2024: Items to bring to exam centres

Candidates are allowed to bring only the following items to the CMAT exam centres:

CMAT admit card 2024 with self-declaration, which should be downloaded from the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/, along with a printed copy of the hall ticket and undertaking.

A simple transparent ballpoint pen.

An additional photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

Personal transparent water bottle.

A valid government-issued photo ID proof.

If a candidate is diabetic, they may bring sugar tablets or fruits such as banana, apple, or orange.

CMAT 2024: Barred items

Items prohibited inside the examination hall include watches, cell phones, calculators, earphones, or any electronic device, as well as books, notebooks, rough sheets, or any stationary items except for a ballpoint pen.

Additionally, bags and valuables cannot be deposited at the NTA-CMAT test centres. Candidates should avoid wearing clothes or accessories containing metal.

Those with pacemakers must carry medical proof.

Those who pass the test will be eligible for admission to management and postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes offered by participating universities.