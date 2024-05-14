CMAT 2024 On May 15: Check Key Guidelines And What You're Allowed To Carry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) on Wednesday, May 15. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second between 3pm and 6pm.
To enter the exam centres, students must carry their admit cards.
Those who have not yet downloaded admit cards, can obtain them from the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. They will need to enter their application number, password, and security pin to download the hall tickets.
CMAT 2024: Paper format and pattern
The CMAT will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for three hours.
The question paper will consist of five sections: quantitative technique and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship.
Each of the five sections will contain 20 questions, each worth 80 marks, totaling 400 marks. The question paper will be in English.
CMAT 2024: Items to bring to exam centres
Candidates are allowed to bring only the following items to the CMAT exam centres:
CMAT 2024: Barred items
Those who pass the test will be eligible for admission to management and postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) programmes offered by participating universities.
