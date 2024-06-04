Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Final Answer Key 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

CMAT 2024 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024. Those who took the exam can download the answer keys by visiting the official website. The exam was conducted on May 15.

The provisional answer key was published on May 23, and candidates had until May 25 to submit objections. The final answer key was prepared after considering all valid objections. The results, which will be based on this final answer key, are expected to be released soon.

FINAL ANSWER KEY(s) OF COMMON MANAGEMENT ADMISSION TEST (CMAT) 2024 pic.twitter.com/RDyCcV3hEs — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 3, 2024

CMAT 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

On the homepage, select the link for the CMAT final answer key 2024.

The final answer key for CMAT 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download the answer key.

Print a copy for future reference.

The CMAT is held for admission to management programs in India, helping AICTE-affiliated institutions select suitable candidates for their management courses.

CMAT 2024: Admission Process

After the CMAT 2024 results are released, participating colleges will publish cutoff lists. Candidates meeting the cutoff criteria will proceed to the Group Discussion and Interview rounds. Final selections will be based on candidates' performance in both the written exam and GD/Interview rounds.

CMAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2024 exam pattern comprises five sections, each with 20 questions: Quant & DI, Logical Reasoning, VARC, General Knowledge, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The exam will consist of 100 questions with a total of 100 marks and will be held for three hours.