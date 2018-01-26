CMAT 2018: Submit Objections On Exam Questions; Last Date January 27 Students who appeared for CMAT 2018 can now submit their objections on the questions. The objection tracker will be available till January 27, 2018.

New Delhi: Students who appeared for CMAT 2018 can now submit their objections on the questions. The objection tracker will be available till January 27, 2018. The exam was conducted on January 20, 2018 across the country. Candidates can submit their objections in the prescribed format through the CMAT official website. Candidates would need to login to their respective accounts and then register their objection on questions which they found wrong or had wrong answer options.



The exam was conducted on January 20 and was of three hours duration. After the objection tracking process is over, AICTE will announce the results. The results are expected in February 2018.



About CMAT



AICTE conducts CMAT for admission to MBA programs offered at institutes approved by AICTE. Earlier CMAT was conducted twice a year but from 2018 onwards the exam will be conducted only once a year.



The exam was conducted online and there were four sections in the exam paper - Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness. There were 25 questions in each section carrying 4 marks each. For each wrong answer there will be a negative marking of one marks.



