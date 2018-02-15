CMAT 2018 Results Released @ Aicte-cmat; Here Is How To Check CMAT 2018 results have been released online by AICTE today

CMAT 2018 results have been released online by AICTE today. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 , which is held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), facilitates institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in various management programmes. AICTE organised CMAT 2018 examination on January 20 this year. The CMAT 2018 scores are accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions. The candidates would be able to download the electronically generated score card with complete details using their login details from http://www.aicte-cmat.in from the date of CMAT 2018 results declaration. Separate CMAT score cards will not be sent by email or by post to the candidates.Before this, students who appeared for CMAT 2018 were given chance to submit their objections on the questions. The CMAT 2018 objection tracker was available till January 27, 2018.The candidates who have appeared for the CMAT 2018 exam may check their results following these steps given here:Step 1: Go to the official website of CMAT, aicte-cmat.inStep 2: Click on the "View results" link provided on the homepageStep 3: Enter your CMAT 2018 exam registration details (email address and password)Step 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Check your results from the page opens nextAICTE will also announce the All India Merit list based on the scores obtained by the candidates in CMAT 2018 exam. The CMAT 2018 national merit ranking will be prepared on the basis of the Total Score. The CMAT 2018 exam was conducted online and there were four sections in the exam paper - Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness.Click here for more Education News