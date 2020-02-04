NTA Releases CMAT, GPAT Results. Direct Download Links Here

CMAT result released at cmat.nta.nic.in while GPAT result is available at gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT result and GPAT result for the exams held in January. The Agency conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) in 104 cities and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) in 107 cities on January 28. The CMAT result has been released at cmat.nta.nic.in while the GPAT result is available at gpat.nta.nic.in

There were 245 examination centres across the country in CMAT and 180 examination centres across the country in GPAT.

A total number of 264 observers, 99 city-coordinators and 24 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination.

The NTA conducted CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 for the second time.

This was being conducted by AICTE upto 2018.

A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) has been arrived based on the marks secured against total marks. In case total marks are same for more than one candidate, the ranking has been done on sectional score considered in the order of :- Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation (QTDI), Logical Reasoning (LR), Language Comprehension (LC), General Awareness(GA), Candidates having less negative responses and Candidate older in age.

The merit list indicates roll number, rank, NTA score and the marks obtained of all the candidates.

CMAT 2020 score is valid for the admissions of academic year 2020-21, meanwhile, the GPAT 2020 score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of the result for admission in PG programme and for the purpose of applying for scholarship in M. Pharma course.

The validity of the GPAT score card will be for three years so that even after completing M. Pharma degree, if someone is interested in getting registered for Ph. D. degree and availing National Doctoral Scholarship, the same score will be applicable.

