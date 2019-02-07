NTA GPAT Result 2019: NTA Publishes Results @ Ntagpat.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NTA GPAT result 2019: NTA publishes results @ Ntagpat.nic.in

NTA GPAT result 2019: The NTA or National Testing Agency has published the NTA CMAT 2019 result on the official website of the exam which is being held as an entrance test for admission to Post Graduate courses in Pharmacy education. The NTA GPAT result can be accessed from the website, ntagpat.nic.in. The NTA, a newly-formed agency under the MHRD or Ministry of Human Resource Development for organising academic and recruitment eligibility cum entrance tests, had conducted the GPAT 2019 exam in 84 Cities in 24 States/UTs on January 28, 2019 as CBT or Computer Based Test. 42,827 candidates had registered for the exam.

The NTA had uploaded the GPAT answer key on the official website, ntagpat.nic.in, recently to invite challenge from Candidates (if any).

The procedure for challenge of answer was held till 03.02.2019 (upto 11:00 A.M.).

Candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs. 1,000 as fee for each question challenged.

The NTA is expected to release final answer keys along with the GPAT result.

NTA CMAT result 2019: How to check

Click on this links given here:

GPAT result 2019 direct link: Login through Application Number and Password

GPAT result 2019 direct link: Login through Application Number and Date of Birth

NTA GPAT result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your GPAT result 2019:

Step One : Go to the official website of GPAT exam, ntagpat.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step Three : On the next page, choose any of the result window given there

Step Four : On the next page, enter your registration details

Step Five : Submit and check your results

"The result of GPAT - 2019 will be declared by February 8, 2019 as GPAT Score which will be accepted by around 800 participating pharmacy institutes," said the GPAT official notification.

GPAT 2019 score

The GPAT 2019 result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys.

No grievance with regard to answer key after declaration of GPAT result 2019 will be entertained.

"The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of GPAT-2019. No score card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their score cards from the website: www.ntagpat.nic.in only," the notification said.

"There shall be no provision for re-valuation/re-checking of the Score. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The GPAT score card will be valid for three years," the notification added.



