GPAT 2018 Results To Be Declared Soon @ Aicte-gpat.in; Check Details Here

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2018 results will be declared on the official website of the exam hosted by AICTE on February 15.

Education | | Updated: February 13, 2018 17:06 IST
New Delhi:  GPAT 2018 results will be released soon. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2018 results will be declared on the official website of the exam hosted by AICTE on February 15. GPAT is a national level entrance test conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for pharmacy graduates intending to take admission into MPharm courses across the country. All AICTE approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges accept GPAT scores for admission to their Master's programs. The GPAT 2018 was conducted on January 21, 2018 in selected centres across India.

According to a notification posted on the AICTE GPAT website, result will be released on February 15, 2018 after 17.00 hrs.

The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session.

GPAT 2018 exam was conducted for the candidates who holds Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates). Those who are in the final year of B. Pharmacy course were also eligible for appearing in GPAT exam.
 

GPAT 2018 Results: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the GPAT 2018 exam check their results following these steps given here:

Step One: Go to the official website of GPAT
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter required details 
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Check your results 

