GPAT 2018 Results To Be Declared Soon @ Aicte-gpat.in; Check Details Here

According to a notification posted on the AICTE GPAT website, result will be released on February 15, 2018 after 17.00 hrs.
The GPAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session.
GPAT 2018 exam was conducted for the candidates who holds Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates). Those who are in the final year of B. Pharmacy course were also eligible for appearing in GPAT exam.
GPAT 2018 Results: How to check
The candidates who have appeared for the GPAT 2018 exam check their results following these steps given here:
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter required details
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Check your results
