Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 Result Declared, Check Steps To Access

GPAT Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in

The NBEMS has also published the final answer key for the 2024 exam along with the results.

Candidates can view their GPAT rank and scores in the merit list, which includes details such as application ID, roll number, scores (out of 500), and GPAT rank.

Check GPAT 2024 Result: Steps To Access

Visit the official GPAT website, natboard.edu.in

Select the "GPAT 2024 Result" tab.

Enter your application number, password/date of birth, and security pin.

Click "Sign In" and then "View Result".

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save the result and take a printout for future use.

Individual GPAT 2024 scorecards can be downloaded starting July 14, 2024. Candidates will need their application number and login credentials to obtain the scorecard.

Validity Of GPAT Scorecard:

NBEMS has specified that the GPAT 2024 scorecard will remain valid for three years.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a national-level entrance examination used for admission into M Pharma programs. GPAT is a three-hour computer-based online test. Additionally, scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are awarded based on GPAT scores. GPAT scores are accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved or affiliated university departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated institutions.