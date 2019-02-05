NTA Expected To Release CMAT 2019, GPAT 2019 Result Today

CMAT 2019 result and GPAT 2019 result expected today

Speculations are rife that National Testing Agency (NTA) will release result for CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019 exams today. There is yet to be an official confirmation form NTA about result declaration. As per the official Information Brochure, the result shall be released any time on or before February 8, 2019. CMAT and GPAT are among the handful of entrance examinations which were handed over to NTA in its first year of functioning.

Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is conducted for admission to management programmes offered by AICTE approved management institutes. Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT is conducted for admission to Post-graduate pharmacy programmes at AICTE approved institutes.

Both the exams were conducted online and held on January 28, 2019. NTA has already released the provisional answer key and the process to submit objections on the provisional answer key is also over.

NTA will prepare the final answer key after resolving the objections received. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The final answer key shall also be released along with the result.

Students should note that qualification in CMAT or GPAT does not automatically ensure admission and students would need to apply to the institute of their choice after receiving their CMAT/GPAT scores.

