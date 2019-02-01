CMAT, GPAT Answer Keys Released

CMAT, GPAT Answer Key: Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). The NTA has displayed the CMAT answer key and GPAT answer key of multiple choice questions on the Agency websites ntacmat.nic.in and ntagpat.nic.in. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer keys and recorded responses, may challenge by filling online application form and paying a processing charge of Rs.1000/- per question through credit/debit card/ Net banking.

CMAT Answer Key

GPAT Answer Key

The NTA had organised the CMAT 2019 for 64,582 registered candidates at 183 centres in 84 cities of 24 States and Union Territories while the GPAT 2019 was held for 42827 registered candidates at 128 centres in 84 cities. The CMAT 2019 was held in morning shift (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m) while the GPAT 2018 was organised in the afternoon shift (2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m).

The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained, says the official CMAT and GPAT notification.

The CMAT result and GPAT result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys.