CMAT 2026 Exam Today: Don't Miss These Important Guidelines

The National Testing Agency issued important instructions for candidates appearing for the Common Management Test (CMAT) 2026 examination today (January 25). Candidates are advised to follow the instructions carefully to avoid any problems at the last minute.

The instructions are issued by the NTA by their official handle on X. Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card are advised to download it immediately from cmat.nta.nic.in after logging in using the application number and password.

Important instructions for candidates:

1. Do not alter or damage the admit card.

2. Preserve the admit card for future use.

3. NTA will not send admit cards by post.

4. The admit card is provisional, not final eligibility.

These are the four important instructions issued by NTA for candidates. Apart from this, candidates can mail cmat@nta.nic.in and dial 011 40759000 to resolve any query.

CMAT is conducted to provide a single, standardized national-level entrance examination that assesses candidates' aptitude for management education, including skills such as quantitative ability, logical reasoning, language proficiency, general awareness, and entrepreneurial thinking. It helps AICTE-approved institutions fairly and efficiently select eligible students for MBA/PGDM programs while offering aspirants a transparent, accessible, and merit-based pathway to management education across India.