Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 Admit Card Out, Download Here

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026, scheduled to be held on January 25. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates must use their login credentials, including their application number and date of birth.

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Here's direct link to download

CMAT 2026: Exam Schedule and Timing

The national-level management entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The admit card contains details such as the candidate's name, photograph, application number, exam date, exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions.

Earlier, on January 16, the NTA had released the city intimation slip for CMAT 2026.

CMAT assesses candidates' aptitude for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by participating institutions across the country.



In 2025, a total of 74,012 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 63,145 appeared, recording an attendance rate of 85.32%.

CMAT 2026: Exam Pattern

The question paper includes sections on Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The exam comprises 100 questions carrying a total of 400 marks. Candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

CMAT Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download