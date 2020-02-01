NTA To Announce CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 Result Soon

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 result shall be out soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) held the CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 examination on January 28. The exam was held in computer-based mode. As per NTA data, 74,486 students had registered for CMAT and 50,747 students had registered for GPAT. Both the exams were held in one session each.

On January 29, the next day of the exam, NTA released question paper and candidate's responses for both the exam followed by official answer key on January 30, 2020.

National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result for CMAT and GPAT soon. As per NTA calendar, the result shall be available by February 3. The result will be released on the official websites, 'cmat.nta.nic.in' and 'gpat.nta.nic.in'.

CMAT exam is held for admission to MBA programs which are offered at AICTE affiliated institutes. After result declaration, institutes which accept CMAT score will inform their respective cut off score and invite application from students. Institutes, at their own discretion, will hold further selection rounds for admission to an MBA program such as a group discussion and an interview round.

GPAT exam, on the other hand, is held for admission to M.Pharm. courses which are offered at 800 participating institutes.

After the results are released, each participating institute will release its cut off marks separately. Students who fulfill the cut off criteria will have to apply for admission from an institute's official website.

