CMAT 2020 Easier Than Previous Year, Cut Offs Expected To Be Higher: Expert

CMAT 2020 concluded yesterday and the question paper was easier than previous year

National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) yesterday, i.e. on January 28. More than 70,000 students appeared for the management entrance exam which was held in computer-based mode. The exam was held in single session.

The duration of the exam was three hours. The exam pattern was the same as previous sessions of the exam.

The test had four sections with 25 questions each. Each question was of MCQ type with four options. Each correct answer carried four marks while there was a penalty of 1 mark for every wrong answer. There was no time limit for each section. A candidate could freely move across the sections throughout the exam duration.

We spoke to Mr. Ramnath Kanakadandi, National CAT course director at T.I.M.E., about the difficulty level of CMAT 2020.

"As compared to the paper pattern two years back, there were fewer number of calculation-intensive questions. The questions were spread across a wide range of topics viz., Numbers, Ratio & Proportion, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Geometry, Mensuration, P&C, Probability, Sets & Venn Diagrams," he said about the Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation (QTDI) section.

The four questions on Data Interpretation were easy. According to Mr. Kanakadandi, a well-prepared student could easily have attempted 21-22 questions in this section.

In the Logical Reasoning (LR) section, there was one set (family tree) comprising four questions. Similar to last year, most questions in this section were on the easy to moderate side. Questions included coding-decoding, direction sense, alpha-numeric-symbolic series, cubes, Venn diagrams, visual diagrams, comparisons, series based, analogies and odd man out.

There were four questions on Verbal Reasoning (Analogy, Strong-Weak Arguments, etc.). A good student could have answered 21-22 questions.

In the Language Comprehension (LC) section, there was only one Reading Comprehension passage in the third section with five questions. A good student could have attempted 4 out of the 5 questions easily.

The Verbal Ability segment had 20 questions. These included questions on Synonyms, Antonyms, Error spotting, Fill in the Blanks, One-word substitution, Para jumbles, Meanings of words and their usage in sentences, grammatically correct sentence etc.

The section was easy to moderate, and a serious test taker should have been able to answer 20-21 questions.

The General Awareness (GA) section was moderately difficult. Most of the questions in this section were from Static GK. According to Mr. Kanakadandi, a good attempt in this section would be 16 questions.

The overall cut off is expected to be more than last year since CMAT 2020 was easier in comparison to the previous year's paper.

Click here for more Education News