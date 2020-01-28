Over 1 Lakh To Take CMAT, GPAT Today

The exams will be held in computer mode.

Over 1 lakh candidates will sit for the Combined Management Admission Test (CMAT) and the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) today at various centres. The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts: CMAT will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and GPAT will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30pm. The exams will be held in computer mode.

"A Control Room has been opened at NTA HQ and 19 Regional Coordinators, 2 National Coordinators, 105 City Coordinators and 250 Observers have been positioned," said the exam conducting agency.

The agency has also said that it has conducted a third party audit of the exam centres.

"Live CCTV Surveillance will be held in all examination centres to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at remote location and recording CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at Control Room situated in the NTA. A total of 2933 cameras have been installed," it added.

In order to stop cheating and malpractices, a total of 3640 jammers have been put in place.

Click here for more Jobs News