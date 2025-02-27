GPAT 2025: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test To Held On This Date

The application forms for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 can be submitted from April 1, 2025 (3 pm onwards) to April 21, 2025 (till 11:55 pm). The exam will be held on May 25, 2025, while the results will be announced on June 25, 2025. The information bulletin will be available from March 27, 2025 from 3 pm onwards on the following link: https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=gpat



The exam comprises of 125 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Time allotted is 3 hrs (180 minutes).

GPAT is a national level examination conducted for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) course.



The first GPAT was conducted in the year 2010 and thereafter it was conducted every year till 2018 by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) as per the directions of Ministry of Education, Government of India.

From the year 2019, the examination is conducted through the National Testing Agency (NTA) as per the directions of Ministry of Education, Government of India to till 2023.



Candidate holding a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the GPAT 2025.

Candidates appearing for the final year (4th Year) examination of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission to MPharm course for the academic year 2025-26 are eligible to appear in GPAT 2025. Candidates appearing for the Prefinal year (3rd Year) examination of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) whose results for Final Year (4th Year) will be declared before commencement of admission to MPharm course for the academic year 2026-27 are also eligible to appear in GPAT 2025.



BE/ BTech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to appear in GPAT 2025.