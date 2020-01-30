CMAT, GPAT Question Paper, Responses Released By NTA

CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020 question paper and response sheet released on official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2020 question paper and responses of candidates on the official website. Other than CMAT 2020, NTA has also released question paper and response sheet for GPAT 2020 exam. NTA held CMAT and GPAT exam on January 28. Candidates who appeared for any of these examinations can head over to the official website and download the question paper using their login credentials.

As per official data released by NTA, 74,486 candidates had registered for the CMAT 2020 exam and 74,486 candidates had registered for the GPAT 2020 exam.

The facility to download question paper and response sheet will be available till February 2, 2020. Candidates are advised to download their question paper and response sheet within the stipulated time since the facility will be removed from the website thereof.

NTA is expected to release the answer key for CMAT and GPAT exams soon. The tentative result date for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 is February 7, 2020.

CMAT exam is held for admission to MBA programs which are offered at AICTE affiliated institutes. After result declaration, institutes which accept CMAT score will inform their respective cut off score and invite application from students. Institutes, at their own discretion, will hold further selection rounds for admission to an MBA program such as a group discussion and an interview round.

GPAT exam, on the other hand, is held for admission to M.Pharm. courses which are offered at 800 participating institutes.

After the results are released, each participating institute will release its cut off marks separately. Students who fulfill the cut off criteria will have to apply for admission from an institute's official website.

