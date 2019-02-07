NTA Releases CMAT 2019, GPAT 2019 Result; Check Result Highlight

CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019 result has been released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019. The result for both the examinations are available on the respective official websites. The CMAT 2019 examination was conducted in online mode on January 28, 29, 2019 and GPAT 2019 examination was conducted on January 28, 2019. The result for the examinations was declared on February 6, 2019.

CMAT 2019 Result Highlights

A total of 64582 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 54516 candidates appeared for the examination. This number also includes 127 PwD candidates who appeared for the examination. Out of the total candidates who appeared for the examination, 29166 were male and 25350 were female. A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) has been arrived based on the Marks secured against Total Marks. In case total marks are same for more than one candidate, the ranking has been done on sectional score considered in the order of :- Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation (QTDI), Logical Reasoning (LR), Language Comprehension (LC), General Awareness(GA) and Candidate older in age. The merit list indicates Roll number, Rank, NTA Score and the Marks obtained of all the candidates. CMAT 2019 score is valid for admission only to the 2019-20 academic session. The NTA Score (Percentile) indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw marks) candidates. The NTA scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the examination with raw marks EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appeared Mr Sharma Navanshu Surendra (Roll No GJ04100199) obtained 100.00 NTA Score and secured 1st rank in the CMAT 2019 exam.

GPAT 2019 Result Highlights