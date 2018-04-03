CBSE May Not Conduct Re-Exam For Class 10 Maths Paper, Considering Possibilities Contrary to media reports, CBSE has not made any official decision on class 10 maths re-examination.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Considering No Re-Examination For Class 10 CBSE Maths Paper New Delhi: Contrary to media reports, CBSE has not made any official decision on class 10 maths re-examination. Several media outlets have reported that the board has made a final decision and would not be conducting a re-examination for maths paper. However, the board is considering the possibility of not conductingThe board had earlier announced that it was conducting an investigation into the paper leak allegations for class 10 mathematics exam and would decide if there is a need for a re-test for class 10 students or not. The board had earlier stated that if there is a re-test conducted for class 10 mathematics students, it will be conducted only for Delhi NCR and Haryana students.



A CBSE official confirmed on phone to NDTV, that the board is indeed considering the possibility to not conduct re-examination for mathematics for class 10 students but no final decision has been made yet. The board will make a formal announcement in this regard sometime soon.



The board, on March 28, had cancelled the mathematics exam conducted for class 10 board students hours after the exam was conducted. Anil Swaroop, the Secretary for School Education, later at a press conference said that the board was looking into the paper leak allegations. He said that in the preliminary investigations it was found that the paper leak, if there was one, was limited only to Delhi NCR and Haryana region. He also said that if re-examination was conducted, it will only be for studnets who appeared for the exam in Delhi NCR and Haryana. He also said that the mathematics re-examnaion will be scheduled in July 2018.



The decision had received much criticism from students and parents. While a faction of students demanded that re-examination be cancelled, another demanded that re-examination should be conducted for everyone. The re-examination date in July was also criticized heavily. Parents and students said that such a late date would interfere with admission schedule for Senior Secondary classes.



