CBSE Re-Exam: Class 10 Students Confused Over CBSE Uncertainty

The announcement has not been received favorably by students. The three main points for those appearing in re-examination are:
1. There will be no re-examination for students who appeared for the exam at International exam centres.
2. Candidates will appear for the re-exam at the allotted centres using the admit card already issued to them. No new admit cards will be issued for the purpose of re-examination.
3. There is no change in the schedule for the remaining papers.
While there is uproar for both the re-examinations, class 10 students are left more confused after the press conference yesterday. There is no clarification if the re-examination will be conducted or not. Anil Swaroop said that the board will be in a position to clarify if re-examination will be conducted or not for class 10 students within 15 days.
Students are left confused with the decision. While a lot of students are demanding the re-examination be conducted for all regions, many students who appeared for the exam at a centre adjoining Delhi are confused if they would have to appear for the re-exam if it happens.
CBSE Class 12 Economics Re-Exam Date To Clash With These Entrance Exams
