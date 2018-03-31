CBSE Re-Exam: Class 10 Students Confused Over CBSE Uncertainty

CBSE will conduct the re-examination for class 12 Economics paper on April 25. The board has still not decided on the re-examination date for class 10 Mathematics.

Education | Written by | Updated: March 31, 2018 12:42 IST
New Delhi:  CBSE will conduct the re-examination for class 12 Economics paper on April 25, 2018. The board has still not decided on the re-examination date for class 10 Mathematics. In a press conference held yesterday, the Secretary for School Education, Anil Swaroop said that CBSE was still looking into the paper leak allegations for class 10 Mathematics paper. Preliminary investigations revealed that the class 10 Mathematics paper was leaked only in Delhi NCR and Haryana. If the paper leak for mathematics is confirmed, the board will conduct exam only for Delhi NCR and Haryana students sometime in July. 

The announcement has not been received favorably by students. The three main points for those appearing in re-examination are:
1. There will be no re-examination for students who appeared for the exam at International exam centres. 
2. Candidates will appear for the re-exam at the allotted centres using the admit card already issued to them. No new admit cards will be issued for the purpose of re-examination. 
3. There is no change in the schedule for the remaining papers. 

While there is uproar for both the re-examinations, class 10 students are left more confused after the press conference yesterday. There is no clarification if the re-examination will be conducted or not. Anil Swaroop said that the board will be in a position to clarify if re-examination will be conducted or not for class 10 students within 15 days. 

Students are left confused with the decision. While a lot of students are demanding the re-examination be conducted for all regions, many students who appeared for the exam at a centre adjoining Delhi are confused if they would have to appear for the re-exam if it happens.  

CBSE Class 12 Economics Re-Exam Date To Clash With These Entrance Exams

Comments
The uncertainty over re-examination has given much cause of worry to class 10 students as the delay in exam will lead to delay in result declaration which will affect class 11 admission schedule for students. The decision to conduct re-examination, if at all, in July, almost two months after the usual date of class 10 board result declaration does not seem to be a wise choice. While Anil Swaroop said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the well being of the children, it seems far from it. 

