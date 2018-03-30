CBSE Paper Decision In Interest Of People: Prakash Javadekar

However, the class 12 economics re-exam will not be held for CBSE students from schools outside the country.
Anil Swarup IAS, School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, said the Class 10 maths question paper was leaked only in Delhi and Haryana as there was no evidence that it was a pan-India affair.
In the larger interest of academics & students the sensitive govt has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th (1/3)- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018
"Class 12 examination is important for career and the retest of 12th economics paper will happen on April 25, 2018. I think the confusion should be over and there is clarity. It's in the wider interest of the students and academics, " Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet.
"The sensitive government has taken decision in the interest of students. No nation wide retest for class10 mathematics paper barring Delhi, NCR and Haryana, that too if needed.
The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July (2/3)- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018
"But if we have to take the retest of 10th class Math paper in Delhi, NCR and Haryana it will be done only after getting full information and will be conducted in July," he added.
In the interest of students of 12th class so that they will not be hampered in their future career their economic retest will happen on 25th April. So now no confusion .All the best (3/3)- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on Wednesday decided to hold re-exams for the class 10 maths and class 12 economics papers, after it learnt that question papers for the two subjects were leaked on social media.
On several occasion, students protested outside the CBSE headquarters for last two days here over the leakage of Class 10 and Class 12 question papers.
The affected students and their parents complained that the leakage of maths and economics question papers for Class 10 and 12 respectively has hit them badly. Many who had been looking forward to holidays would now have to cancel their plans until the tests are held again.
