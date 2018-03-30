CBSE Paper Decision In Interest Of People: Prakash Javadekar

CBSE Class 12 economics paper re-exam for students from across India will be held on April 25

In the larger interest of academics & students the sensitive govt has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th (1/3) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018

The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July (2/3) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018

In the interest of students of 12th class so that they will not be hampered in their future career their economic retest will happen on 25th April. So now no confusion .All the best (3/3) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 30, 2018