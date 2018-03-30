CBSE Paper Decision In Interest Of People: Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar called the CBSE's decision on reconducting exams for class 10 and 12 leaked papers to be in "wider interest of the students and academics".

Education | | Updated: March 30, 2018 21:30 IST
CBSE Class 12 economics paper re-exam for students from across India will be held on April 25

New Delhi:  Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday called the CBSE's decision on reconducting exams for class 10 and 12 leaked papers to be in "wider interest of the students and academics". Amid outrage over leak of CBSE class 10 maths and class 12 economics question papers leak and re-examination plans, the government on Friday said re-examination of Class 10 maths paper will be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana, "if at all", while fresh Class 12 test for economics students will be conducted on April 25.

However, the class 12 economics re-exam will not be held for CBSE students from schools outside the country.

Anil Swarup IAS, School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, said the Class 10 maths question paper was leaked only in Delhi and Haryana as there was no evidence that it was a pan-India affair.
 
"Class 12 examination is important for career and the retest of 12th economics paper will happen on April 25, 2018. I think the confusion should be over and there is clarity. It's in the wider interest of the students and academics, " Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet.

"The sensitive government has taken decision in the interest of students. No nation wide retest for class10 mathematics paper barring Delhi, NCR and Haryana, that too if needed.
 
"But if we have to take the retest of 10th class Math paper in Delhi, NCR and Haryana it will be done only after getting full information and will be conducted in July," he added.
 
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on Wednesday decided to hold re-exams for the class 10 maths and class 12 economics papers, after it learnt that question papers for the two subjects were leaked on social media.

Beware Of These Fake Notifications On CBSE Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics Re-Exam, Dates

On several occasion, students protested outside the CBSE headquarters for last two days here over the leakage of Class 10 and Class 12 question papers.

The affected students and their parents complained that the leakage of maths and economics question papers for Class 10 and 12 respectively has hit them badly. Many who had been looking forward to holidays would now have to cancel their plans until the tests are held again.

(With Inputs from IANS)

