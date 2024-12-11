NMC Extends Date For Submission Of Annual Declaration Form To December 20

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has again extended the date for the submission of Annual Declaration Form by medical colleges to December 20, 2024. The commission has extended the deadline as some medical colleges have not yet filled the form on the portal despite three warnings. The previous deadline for the submission of online forms was December 10, 2024. Medical colleges/institutions will have to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 (including GST) by defaulting medical colleges.



An official notification by the NMC reads, "It has been observed that inspite of three public notices issued through NMC website, some medical colleges are yet to fill the Annual Declaration Form on the portal. This has been viewed very seriously by the Competent Authority at National Medical Commission and it has now been decided to extend the date of submission of Annual Declaration Form from 11.12.2024 to 20.12.2024 along with a payment penalty of Rs. 20,000 (including GST) by the defaulting medical colleges."

Submission of Annual Declaration details/data is mandatory for all medical colleges/institutions except those colleges granted Letter of Permission (LOP) in the year 2024 and that have not admitted students in the college for the year 2024-25.

The submission of duly completed Annual Declaration Form of each college on NMC portal is mandatory for annual renewal of permission of UG-MBBS seats. The institute will not permit any seat in case the college/institution fails to submit the annual declaration within the specified time period.

The notification also highlighted that the colleges/institutes that fail to submit the Annual Declaration Form will not be permitted to conduct admission in MBBS course for the academic year 2025-26.