President Ramnath Kovind To Announce NIRF, ARIIA 2019 Rankings Today

President Ramnath Kovind will announce NIRF 2019 and ARIIA 2019 rankings today

President Ramnath Kovind will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019 for Indian institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi at 4:30 pm today. He will also announce Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 for participating institutes.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development in 2015. The first NIRF ranks were announced in 2016.

This year would be the fourth edition of the NIRF rankings. The parameters on which the NIRF rankings are based are - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The rankings will be announced in 9 categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

The parameters on which ARIIA rankings are based include Budget and Funding support, Infrastructure and facilities, Awareness and Promotion of idea generation, Promotion and supporting Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Generation, Learning methods, and Governance.

This will be the first year of ARIIA rankings. ARIIA rankings are expected to encourage higher education institutes to lean toward creating an ecosystem where research and innovation are promoted.

In 2018, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru had emerged as the top institute in the overall category. IIT Madras was the top institute among engineering institutes while IIT Kharagpur was the best in Architecture category. IIM Ahmedabad was the top institute among management institutes, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore was also the top University in India. Among colleges, Miranda House was ranked as the top college in India. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali was ranked as the top institute for pharmacy. AIIMS Delhi was the top Medical institute and National Law School of India University, Bengaluru was the top in Law category.

