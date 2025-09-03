NIRF India Rankings 2025 To Be Released Soon: Full List Of Categories, Parameters And Where to Check

The wait for one of the most anticipated announcements in Indian higher education is almost over. The Ministry of Education (MoE) will unveil the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings on September 4 at 11 AM, covering universities, colleges, and professional institutes across 16 categories. Every year, lakhs of students, parents, and institutions look forward to this list to measure academic excellence and credibility. From engineering to law and from agriculture to innovation, the NIRF provides a roadmap of the best-performing institutions. Your dream college may be climbing up-or slipping down-the chart this year.

Where to Check NIRF 2025 Rankings

• The NIRF 2025 rankings will be released on the official website: nirfindia.org.

• Results will be announced in a live event hosted by the Ministry of Education.

• Direct links for category-wise rankings (Overall, Engineering, Medical, etc.) will be activated after the announcement.

Categories in NIRF India Ranking 2025

The rankings will cover 16 categories:

Photo Credit: nirfindia.org



1. Overall

2. Universities

3. State Public Universities

4. Open Universities

5. Skill Universities

6. Colleges

7. Research Institutions

8. Innovation Institutions

9. Engineering

10. Management

11. Pharmacy

12. Architecture and Planning

13. Law

14. Medical

15. Dental

16. Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Year-Wise NIRF India Ranking Links

• 2025: To be Activated Soon

• 2024: Click Here

• 2023: Click Here

• 2022: Click Here

• 2021: Click Here

• 2020: Click Here

• 2019: Click Here

• 2018: Click Here

• 2017: Click Here

• 2016: Click Here

How NIRF Ranks Institutions: Key Parameters Explained

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, launched in 2015, evaluates institutions based on a mix of academic and non-academic indicators. Here's a simplified breakdown:

Teaching, Learning And Resources (TLR)

• Faculty-student ratio

• Faculty qualifications (PhD, experience)

• Student strength (including doctoral)

• Financial resources and utilization

• Online education and Indian knowledge systems

Research And Professional Practice (RP)

• Publications and citations

• Quality of research output

• Patents and intellectual property

• Sponsored research projects

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

• University exam performance

• Number of PhDs awarded

Outreach And Inclusivity (OI)

• Student diversity (region, gender, socio-economic)

• Facilities for differently-abled students

Perception

• Academic peer and employer reputation

How Reliable Is the NIRF Data?

• Institutions self-declare their data, but inconsistencies are checked by NIRF against regulator data.

• Research-related information is verified using trusted third-party sources such as Scopus and Web of Science.

• While not a final verdict on quality, the rankings reflect how an institution compares with peers within the same category.

Why NIRF Rankings Matter

For students, these rankings serve as a trusted guide to choosing the right college. For institutions, the list is a benchmark of quality and reputation. With competition growing across sectors like medical, engineering, law, and management, the NIRF rankings not only highlight the top players but also encourage improvement among others.