The list will cover 15 categories, overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, open universities, skill universities, and state public universities.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the 10th edition of India Rankings on September 4, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, at 11AM.
The Ministry of Education will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 today, listing the top-performing universities, colleges, and specialised institutions across the country. The rankings, introduced in 2016, serve as a key benchmark for evaluating higher education institutions in India.
In the 2024 edition, IIT Madras retained its position as the top institute in both the overall and engineering categories, while IISc Bengaluru led in the universities and research segments. IIT Roorkee secured the first spot in architecture and planning, and IIT Bombay topped in innovation. Hindu College was declared the best college in the country.
Each category is assessed on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and peer perception. The announcement comes after a shifting trend in release dates in previous years, August 12 in 2024, June 5 in 2023, July 15 in 2022, September 9 in 2021, and June 11 in 2020.
