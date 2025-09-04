IIM Ahmedabad Shines Again In India Rankings; Check List Of Top Management Colleges

NIRF Management Rankings 2025: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 has crowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad as the top management institute in India. Securing a score of 83.2, IIM Ahmedabad continues to be the preferred choice for management aspirants seeking excellent placements and career prospects.

Following closely is IIM Bangalore at the second spot with a score of 81.5. Other leading institutes in the top five include IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi, and IIM Lucknow. XLRI - Xavier School of Management secured the 10th position this year.

The list of the top 10 management institutes:

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Indore

Management Development Institute

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

These rankings serve as a key benchmark for management aspirants, highlighting the institutes that offer the best academic environment and placement opportunities.

The Ministry of Education has introduced key changes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 to enhance fairness and credibility, Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi said.

"Noteworthy changes in India Rankings 2025 included the introduction of negative marking for retracted articles. Moreover, the removal of self-citations under research and professional practices, applied across all categories and subject domains last year, was continued this year as well," he said.