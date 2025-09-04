NIRF Rankings 2025: AIIMS Retains Top Spot In Medical Category, Check Complete List

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Union Education Ministry today released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025, evaluating top-performing universities, colleges, and specialised institutions across the country.

In the medical category, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, retained its position as the leading medical institution for the eighth consecutive year. It was followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, were also among the top five.

The top 10 medical institutions in India this year are:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Check Complete List Of Top 100 Medical Colleges

This year's rankings covered nine categories — Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Innovation, State Public Universities, Open Universities, Skill Universities, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, eight subject domains were assessed, including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture & Planning, Law, Dental, and Agriculture & Allied Sciences.

Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education, said the framework had been refined further to ensure fairness and credibility.

"Noteworthy changes in India Rankings 2025 included the introduction of negative marking for retracted articles. Moreover, the removal of self-citations under research and professional practices—applied across all categories and subject domains last year—was continued this year as well," Joshi said.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the role of government initiatives in strengthening higher education.

"The schemes such as One Nation–One Subscription, the Global Initiative for Academic Networks, and the Smart India Hackathon have fostered quality teaching and innovation," Majumdar said.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on parameters including Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.