NIRF Rankings 2019 To Be Released Soon; Live Updates

National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF India Rankings 2019 will be announced today.

National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF India Rankings 2019 will be announced today. President Ramnath Kovind will announce the NIRF Rankings for Indian educational institutes at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi at 4:30 pm. In its fourth year of Rankings, the NIRF ranks for institutes across India will be released in 9 categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. The parameters on which the NIRF rankings are based are - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD announced the first NIRF ranks in 2016.

In 2018, IISc or Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was ranked as the top institute in the NIRF overall category.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras or IIT Madras topped the engineering institutes while IIT Kharagpur was the best in Architecture category.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad or IIM Ahmedabad was the top management institute according to NIRF 2018.Meanwhile, IISc Bangalore was the top University in India.

NIRF India Rankings 2019 Today: Live Updates

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped in Overall and Universities categories in 2018 edition.

April 8, 2019: 3.30 pm: Last year, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore topped in Overall and Universities categories.

April 8, 2019: 2.20 pm: Here is a top ten list of NIRF India Rankings 2019 of all categories; Click here

April 8, 2019: 2.10 pm: After the official announcement, the NIRF India Rankings 2019 will also be released on the official website of the Rankings, nirfindia.org.

April 8, 2019: 2.00 pm: The NIRF India Rankings 2019 for Indian educational institutes will be announced in 2 hours.

President of India will also announce the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 for participating institutes today.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of HRD in 2015.

