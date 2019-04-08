NIRF 2019 Rankings: Top 10 Institutes From All Categories

Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 is released today by President of India. President Ramnath Kovind released the NIRF India Ranking 2019 in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. In Overall category IIT Madras ranked first while IITs dominated major categories like Engineering and Architecture. According to officials more than 4000 institutes had submitted their data for NIRF ranking this year.
NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This was the fourth edition of NIRF rankings.
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 educational institutes in all categories
Here are the top 10 educational institutes in all categories:
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Overall
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Science Bangalore
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Banaras Hindu University Varanasi
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Universities
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Anna University, Chennai
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Savitribai Phule Pune University
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Anna University, Chennai
National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Colleges
Miranda House, Delhi
Hindu College, Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
St.Stephen's, Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
Loyola College, Chennai
Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
Hans Raj College, Delhi
St.Xavier's College, Kolkata
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Management
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay- Management School
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 3 Medical colleges
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Banaras Hindu University Varanasi
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Architecture
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
National Institute of Technology Calicut
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram
School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada
Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Pharmacy
Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
Panjab University
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi
JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiri
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Gandhinagar
Bombay College of Pharmacy
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
NIRF India Ranking 2019: Law
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
National Law University, New Delhi
Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
National Law University, Jodhpur
Symbiosis Law School, Pune
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
Click here for more Education News
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.