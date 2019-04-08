NIRF 2019 Rankings: Top 10 Institutes From All Categories

NIRF 2019: This is the fourth edition of NIRF India Rankings from Ministry of HRD

Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 is released today by President of India. President Ramnath Kovind released the NIRF India Ranking 2019 in 9 categories which included Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law. In Overall category IIT Madras ranked first while IITs dominated major categories like Engineering and Architecture. According to officials more than 4000 institutes had submitted their data for NIRF ranking this year.

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This was the fourth edition of NIRF rankings.

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 10 educational institutes in all categories

Here are the top 10 educational institutes in all categories:

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Overall

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Anna University, Chennai

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Savitribai Phule Pune University

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

Anna University, Chennai

National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi

Hindu College, Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

St.Stephen's, Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

Loyola College, Chennai

Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Hans Raj College, Delhi

St.Xavier's College, Kolkata

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Management

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management, Indore

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur- Management School

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - Management School

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay- Management School

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Top 3 Medical colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University Varanasi

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Architecture

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

National Institute of Technology Calicut

School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram

School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

Panjab University

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

JSS College of Pharmacy, Nilgiri

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Gandhinagar

Bombay College of Pharmacy

JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

NIRF India Ranking 2019: Law

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

National Law University, New Delhi

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

National Law University, Jodhpur

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala



