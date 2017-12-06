NIOS Class 10 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

NIOS October 2017 secondary or class 10 public examination results have been declared.

Education | | Updated: December 06, 2017 21:45 IST
New Delhi:  NIOS October 2017 secondary or class 10 public examination results have been declared. The candidates who have appeared for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10 or secondary public exams in October 2017 may access their results from the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in. The results of NIOS class 12 exams held on October month of this year was released yesterday, and the same can be accessed from the website after entering the exam roll number. The detailed steps on how to check NIOS class 10 results have been given here under in this story. 

NIOS Class 10 Result For October 2017: How to check

 
The students who are searching for NIOS Class 10 October 2017 exams may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: www.online.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).

Step 3: Click on the result link for Secondary Examination.

Step four: In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India. According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling System in the world.

