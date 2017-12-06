NIOS Class 10 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

Result of #NIOS Secondary Public Examination (October 2017) declared. Please Visit: https://t.co/OY0yszhpyx- NIOS (@niostwit) December 6, 2017
NIOS Class 10 Result For October 2017: How to check
The students who are searching for NIOS Class 10 October 2017 exams may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: www.online.nios.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).
Step 3: Click on the result link for Secondary Examination.
Step four: In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India. According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling System in the world.
