NIOS Class 12 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

The candidates who have appeared for the NIOS Class 12 examinations in October 2017 may access their results from the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: December 05, 2017 17:05 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NIOS Class 12 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

NIOS Class 12 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) October 2017 Senior Secondary or Class 12 public examination results have been declared. The candidates who have appeared for the NIOS Class 12 examinations in October 2017 may access their results from the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in. The results of NIOS class 12 exams held on October month of this year can be accessed from the website after entering the exam roll number. The detailed steps on how to check NIOS class 12 results have been given here under in this story.


NIOS Class 12 Result For October 2017: How to check

nios result 2017 class 12, nios result 2017 class 12 demand, nios.ac.in, NIOS results, NIOS class 12 results, nios ac in, Online nios
NIOS Class 12 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now

The candidates who are searching for NIOS Class 12 October 2017 exams may follow these steps:

Step one: Go to official NIOS Website: www.online.nios.ac.in

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for Sr. Secondary Examination - October 2017.

Step four: In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.

NIOS is an Autonomous Institution under Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. It is the largest open schooling System in the world.

Read also:

NIOS D.El.Ed Teachers Identity Card Available @ Dled.nios.ac.in, Download Now

NIOS D.El.Ed For Untrained Teachers: How To Access Swayam Study Materials

Untrained Teachers Get 2 Years To Qualify; Know What Is NIOS D.El.Ed

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

nios result class 12Nios results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................