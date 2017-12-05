NIOS Class 12 Result For October 2017: How to check
NIOS Class 12 October 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now
The candidates who are searching for NIOS Class 12 October 2017 exams may follow these steps:
Step one: Go to official NIOS Website: www.online.nios.ac.in
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: Click on the result link for Sr. Secondary Examination - October 2017.
Step four: In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
NIOS is an Autonomous Institution under Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. It is the largest open schooling System in the world.
