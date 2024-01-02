NIFT 2024: Registration Closes Tomorrow, Check Exam Date, Other Details

NIFT 2024: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website.

The registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam will close on Wednesday. Individuals seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply by visiting the official website. The exam is being conducted for admission to a total of 5,215 seats, including 4,324 All-India seats and 405 state domicile seats. The number of available seats for each course and NIFT campus varies based on the reservation criteria and availability. The period for editing/updating the NIFT application form is from January 10 to 12, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website, www.nift.ac.in

Select the NIFT 2023 registration link displayed on the homepage

Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application

Submit the application form and retain a printout for future use



NIFT 2024: Application Process Begins, Check Last Date, Steps To Apply

Application fee:

Rs 3,000 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates

1,500 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates

Rs 4,500 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech)

Rs 2,500 for SC/ST/PwD applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech)

Age limits:

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates. No age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.