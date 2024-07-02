NIFT 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Details

NIFT 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the results for the second round of seat allotment for admissions in 2024. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the results for the second round of seat allotment for admissions in 2024. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, nift.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter their login ID on the official NIFT admissions portal to access their results.

Students who have been allocated a seat can also download their provisional allotment letter from their respective portals.

As per the new schedule, the Round 1 counselling process started on June 15. After that, Round 2 seat allocation results were released. The Round 3 seat allotment process will begin on July 9, 2024. The Round 4 counselling process will start on July 13 and end on July 17.

Candidates can refer to the Seat Allotment Result Video Tutorial available on the NIFT website for more guidance.

NIFT 2024 Seat Allotment: Important Points To Consider

All candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria according to the NIFT admissions guidelines before applying for seat allocation.

All candidates must fill their choices for course and campus before the last date and time.

Candidates are advised to fill in the maximum number of choices in their own interest.

NIFT is a prominent institute of fashion and technology in India. It provides professional human resources to the textile and fashion industry. The institute was established in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. NIFT campuses are situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad.