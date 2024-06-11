National Institute of Fashion Technology 2024 Counseling Registration To Close Today

NIFT 2024 counseling registration: The registration for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) first round counseling in ending today at midnight. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can complete admission process and check updated information by visiting NIFT's The registration for National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) first round counseling in ending today at midnight. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can complete admission process and check updated information by visiting NIFT's official website , nift.ac.in. NIFT had started the registration process and launched document uploading on June 5. E-counselling for NIFT undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be conducted in five rounds. Candidates can verify their documents by June 12 at 6pm. The choice filling and locking process can be done by June 13.

The NIFT 2024 round 1 seat allotment results is expected to be released on June 15.



NIFT 2024 Counseling 5 Rounds: Starting Dates

Round 1: June 5

Round 2: June 20

Round 3: June 29

Round 4: July 6

Spot round counselling date: July 13

NIFT 2024 Seat Allotment: Important Points To Consider

All candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria according to the NIFT admissions guidelines before applying for seat allocation

Candidates can check seat allocation by visiting nift.admissions.nic.in

All candidates must fill their choices for course and campus before the last date and time

Candidates are advised that they should fill maximum number of choices in their own interest

NIFT is a prominent institute of fashion and technology in India. It provides professional human resources to the textile and fashion industry. The institute was established in 1986 under the ministry of textiles, government of India. NIFT campuses are situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.