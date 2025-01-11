NIFT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens, Check Steps To Make Changes

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened the Application Correction Window for the NIFT entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD courses for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can make corrections by visiting the official website, nift.ac.in. The deadline for application corrections is January 12, 2025. The date for the release of the advance city intimation slip and admit cards will be announced later.

Steps To Make Corrections In the NIFT 2025 Application Form:

Step 1. Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link to edit the NIFT 2025 form on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your application number and password

Step 5. Make the necessary corrections

Step 6. Save the corrected form

The NTA will conduct the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD admissions for NIFT 2025. UG programmes include Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech). PG programmes include Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). Additionally, lateral entry admissions (NLEA) for BDes and BFTech are available.

The exam will be held in 82 cities across the country in both Hindi and English mediums on February 9, 2025. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The online registration and submission of the application form started on November 22 and concluded on January 6, 2025. The deadline for submission of applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was January 7, and it concluded on January 9, 2025.