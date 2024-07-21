NEET UG Counselling 2024 Expected To Begin On July 24, Required Documents Listed

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Supreme Court on July 18, during the hearing regarding the NEET UG result cancellation, that the online counselling process for MBBS courses is expected to begin on July 24.

The agency was ordered by the top court to release the center-by-center NEET UG results while maintaining the anonymity of the candidates. The next hearing is set for July 22.

Notifications and schedules for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota medical counselling are expected to be released shortly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies.

When NEET UG counselling commences, candidates need to log in to mcc.nic.in with their credentials to register and make their selections.

Candidates should carefully read the counselling scheme detailed in the information bulletin before registering. They should also refer to the user guide and review the available seats at various medical colleges to prioritize their choices.

The MCC manages NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota seats and 100 per cent of seats at deemed universities, central universities (including DU, AMU, and BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions.

Additionally, the MCC conducts online counselling for BSc Nursing at central institutions. The MCC NEET counselling process includes three main rounds followed by a stray vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Required Documents